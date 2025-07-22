Trump Officials Slam “Israeli” Strikes in Syria: Bibi Acted Like a Madman

By Staff, Agencies

Top advisers to US President Donald Trump have lashed out at “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his regime’s surprise attacks on Syria, accusing him of reckless behavior that threatens to derail Trump’s regional agenda.

According to Axios, the backlash within Trump’s inner circle followed “Israel’s” bombing campaign in Syria’s Suwayda region, where the entity targeted a convoy of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham [HTS] tanks and later struck military headquarters and areas near the presidential palace. The strikes, carried out despite a US-brokered ceasefire, reportedly stunned American officials.

“Bibi acted like a madman. He bombs everything all the time… This could undermine what Trump is trying to do,” one White House official said, using Netanyahu’s nickname. Another senior US official described the “Israeli” leader as “like a child who just will not behave,” reflecting growing frustration in Washington over his increasingly disruptive conduct.

A third Trump official noted that “Israel’s” actions were damaging its credibility at the White House, yet Tel Aviv seemed oblivious to the political fallout.

While Trump has refrained from publicly criticizing Netanyahu, the report suggests deepening skepticism among his advisers over the “Israeli” regime’s destabilizing policies—particularly its ongoing aggression in Syria, which they view as counterproductive to long-term US objectives in the region.

The escalation occurred amid heavy clashes between Druze communities and Bedouin tribesmen in Suwayda, where more than 700 people have reportedly been killed, according to the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. “Israel” claimed its attacks were carried out to protect Syria’s Druze minority.

In response, the HTS regime announced an “immediate ceasefire,” calling on all parties to respect the truce. The announcement followed confirmation by US ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack, that Damascus and Tel Aviv had agreed to halt hostilities.

The Syrian government condemned the “Israeli” airstrikes as blatant violations of international law. HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani warned in a televised speech Thursday that while Syria preferred to avoid direct conflict with “Israel,” it would not hesitate to defend its sovereignty.

“Protecting the rights of Druze citizens is a national duty,” Jolani said, vowing to resist foreign intervention.