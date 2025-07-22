FM Spox: Tehran to Press Demands in E3 Talks, Blames Europe for Nuke Deal Collapse

By Staff, Agencies

Iran will assertively press its demands in upcoming negotiations with the European trio [E3]—France, Germany, and the UK—while holding them responsible for the breakdown of the 2015 nuclear agreement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing in Tehran, Baghaei emphasized that the talks, focused on lifting sanctions and resolving nuclear disputes, will not be business as usual. “This time, Iran will seriously raise its demands,” he said, adding that the E3 is in no position to make demands after its failure to uphold the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] following the US withdrawal in 2018.

“These three countries, as members of the JCPOA and parties that unanimously accepted Security Council Resolution 2231, had legal and moral responsibilities to condemn the US-‘Israeli’ aggression against Iran—something that unfortunately did not happen,” Baghaei said. “Some of these countries even supported the Zionist regime and the United States, by justifying their crimes.”

On June 13, “Israel” launched an unprovoked strike on Iran, reportedly assassinating senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and killing civilians. The United States followed on June 22 with airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—actions Tehran condemned as violations of international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT].

Baghaei stated that the European parties “must be held accountable” for their failure to oppose these attacks. “They are in the position of the accused due to their negligence and fault in fulfilling their obligations under the JCPOA.”

He also warned against the use of the JCPOA’s snapback mechanism to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran. “There is no legal, logical, moral, or political basis for the return of sanctions that have already been lifted under the JCPOA,” he said. “If Europe attempts this, it will demonstrate they no longer see themselves as relevant actors in the Iranian nuclear negotiations.”

Iran, he stressed, is maintaining close coordination with Russia and China to preempt any Western moves. A trilateral meeting among the three nations’ nuclear officials is scheduled for Tuesday in Tehran. “We are in continuous interaction and consultation with these countries,” Baghaei said, “so that we can either prevent this situation from occurring or minimize its possible consequences.”

Regarding comments by former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who recently claimed that Iran offered to reduce uranium enrichment to below one percent and open missile talks, Baghaei dismissed the claim outright. “The purpose of such statements should be asked from them. What is their intention? But there was no such thing,” he said.

Baghaei also addressed Ali Larijani’s visit to Moscow and meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the Iranian envoy had conveyed “the message and broad vision of the Islamic Republic regarding regional and international developments, and bilateral ties.” He described the discussions as “very good,” especially in light of recent escalations in the region.