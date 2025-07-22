Al-Nakhalah Pays Tribute to Iranian Cmdr. As Martyr on the Path to Al-Quds

By Staff, Agencies

Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, has paid a heartfelt tribute to Brigadier General Mohammad Saeed Izadi—also known as Haj Ramadan—who was martyred in last month’s unprovoked “Israeli” war on Iran.

The tribute, published in Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar newspaper, described Izadi as a lifelong supporter of the Palestinian Cause and a key figure in Iran’s unwavering backing of the resistance.

Al-Nakhalah remembered Izadi, the former head of the Palestine Unit within the IRG’s Quds Force, as a devoted and tireless commander who played a crucial role in forging and sustaining connections between Iran and all Palestinian factions.

“I first met Haj Ramezan in the late 1980s,” Al-Nakhalah wrote, recalling how Izadi’s commitment to the liberation of Palestine, and particularly the occupied city of al-Quds, was immediately evident. “We are here to fight for Al-Quds [‘Jerusalem’],” Izadi had told him in their first encounter.

Throughout his years in command, Izadi remained a central figure in coordinating Iranian support for Palestinian resistance. “He never tired,” Al-Nakhalah emphasized. “Whenever we turned to him for assistance, his answer was always the same: ‘No problem.’”

Even in times of disagreement, Al-Nakhalah noted, Izadi remained focused on the shared goal of strengthening the resistance. “Through calm and crisis, joy and sorrow, Palestine was always the center of his life.”

Al-Nakhalah drew a powerful parallel between Izadi and Salman Al-Farsi, the first Persian companion of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH], quoting the Prophet’s famous words: “Salman is one of us, from the People of the Household.”

He closed his tribute by calling Izadi “a martyr on the path to Al-Quds,” honoring him as a spiritual and military figure whose life and sacrifice will continue to inspire generations of resistance fighters.

Izadi was among several senior Iranian commanders, scientists, and civilians martyred during “Israel’s” 12-day aggression. Iran responded with a decisive retaliatory strike, launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at “Israeli” nuclear, military and industrial sites—forcing Tel Aviv to request a ceasefire.