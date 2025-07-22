’Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct Series of Airstrikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah Port

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" warplanes on Monday carried out a series of airstrikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah port on the Red Sea.

According to the Yemen Press Agency (YPA), there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage after the airstrikes.

The "Israeli" army said the targets included “engineering vehicles, fuel containers and naval vessels.”

The strikes came in response to recent Yemeni missile and drone operations on "Israeli" targets.

On Friday, Yemen’s Armed Forces struck Ben Gurion airport near the city of "Tel Aviv" for the third time in just two days, this time hitting the facility with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

“The operation successfully achieved its objective, causing millions to flee to shelters and halting activity at the airport,” the army said in a statement.

The strike came as part of an aerial blockade that Sana’a has been enforcing against the entity since May, targeting Ben Gurion.

Yemen has said that the strikes would continue as long as "Tel Aviv" sustained the Gaza war and the deadly siege that it has been enforcing simultaneously on the coastal sliver.