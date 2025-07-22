Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

’Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct Series of Airstrikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah Port

’Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct Series of Airstrikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah Port
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 20 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" warplanes on Monday carried out a series of airstrikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah port on the Red Sea.

According to the Yemen Press Agency (YPA), there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage after the airstrikes.

The "Israeli" army said the targets included “engineering vehicles, fuel containers and naval vessels.”

The strikes came in response to recent Yemeni missile and drone operations on "Israeli" targets.

On Friday, Yemen’s Armed Forces struck Ben Gurion airport near the city of "Tel Aviv" for the third time in just two days, this time hitting the facility with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

“The operation successfully achieved its objective, causing millions to flee to shelters and halting activity at the airport,” the army said in a statement.

The strike came as part of an aerial blockade that Sana’a has been enforcing against the entity since May, targeting Ben Gurion.

Yemen has said that the strikes would continue as long as "Tel Aviv" sustained the Gaza war and the deadly siege that it has been enforcing simultaneously on the coastal sliver.

zionist entity Yemen gaza genocide drone strikes missile strikes

Comments

  1. Related News
’Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct Series of Airstrikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah Port

’Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct Series of Airstrikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah Port

20 hours ago
Georges Abdallah: The Longest-Held Political Prisoner in Europe

Georges Abdallah: The Longest-Held Political Prisoner in Europe

one day ago
Seeking Food: More than 900 Martyrs and 6,000 Wounded in Gaza

Seeking Food: More than 900 Martyrs and 6,000 Wounded in Gaza

one day ago
UN: “Israeli” Strike on Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced Civilians May Constitute War Crime

UN: “Israeli” Strike on Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced Civilians May Constitute War Crime

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 22-07-2025 Hour: 11:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot