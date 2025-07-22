Evacuation of Bedouin Families Underway in Sweida after 7-Day Clashes

By Staff, Agencies

The evacuation of Bedouin families from Sweida province has begun following an agreement facilitated by Syrian regime internal security forces. The move comes after a sharp escalation in violence that has left over a thousand people dead in just one week.

Brigadier General Ahmad al-Dalati, head of internal security in Sweida, announced that all civilians wishing to leave the province are now permitted to do so under full protection.

Syrian state television reported early Monday that “families trapped inside Sweida” have begun their departure.

Speaking to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Brig. Gen. al-Dalati emphasized that the evacuation is being carried out with safety guarantees.

“We are fully committed to facilitating the departure of all those who wish to leave,” he said. “We will also allow those who wish to return to do so, as part of our continued efforts to restore stability and security to Sweida.”

He added that a security cordon had been established around the province to halt further clashes and enable the conditions necessary for reconciliation.

Both Brig. Gen. al-Dalati and his counterpart in Daraa, Brig. Gen. Shaher Imran, personally received the evacuated Bedouin families.

The operation was carried out under a strong deployment of internal security units tasked with ensuring the safe exit of civilians.