Hamas Hails UK-Led Call to End Gaza War, Stop ‘Israel’s’ Starvation Policy: Action Needed

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has welcomed a joint statement issued by the United Kingdom and 24 other countries calling for an immediate end to the “Israeli” war on Gaza and the urgent entry of humanitarian aid.

“Israeli” allies the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Canada and 21 other countries, plus the European Union, said in a joint statement on Monday that suffering in the Gaza Strip had “reached new depths” and that the war “must end now.”

In their statement, released on Monday, they condemned “the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food.”

“The ‘Israeli’ aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity,” the countries said. “The ‘Israeli’ denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable. Israel must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law.”

In a statement later in the day, Hamas said the joint statement’s recognition of “Israel’s” starvation policy as a blatant violation of international humanitarian law marks an important step toward global accountability.

The resistance movement praised the statement’s condemnation of the killing of more than 800 Palestinian civilians at US-“Israeli” aid distribution points, which it said “confirms the brutality of this mechanism, its criminal objectives of killing and humiliating our people, the urgent need to dismantle it and hold its operators accountable.”

It said the declaration adds to international recognition of the “fascist occupation government’s” systematic violations against civilians, including a starvation campaign that has already martyred over 70 children and threatens mass fatalities amid worsening famine.

The group called on the signatories to turn their words into “concrete actions” to end the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, halt the genocide, and ensure the immediate and sustained delivery of life-saving aid.