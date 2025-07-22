Imam Khamenei: Today Isn’t A Day to Remain Silent over Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The official account of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei published a firm stance on the ongoing aggression against Gaza via X on Monday, declaring that “Today is not a day to remain silent regarding Gaza.”

Imam Khamenei emphasized that Muslim governments bear full responsibility, warning that "If any Muslim government backs Zionist entity in any form & blocks aid to Palestine, they must know with certainty that an eternal mark of disgrace will stain their reputation."

His remarks come amid a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, where months of relentless Israeli bombardment, siege, and starvation policies have devastated civilian life. Meanwhile, the Gaza Municipality announced Monday that the main desalination plant in the northern part of the city has ceased operations entirely, as the fuel crisis deepens and Israeli aggression continues, plunging the city into a severe state of thirst.

The city’s main water line has stopped functioning, cutting off water access to vast areas across the municipality. The situation, officials warn, is quickly escalating into an imminent humanitarian disaster.

Most water wells across Gaza have stopped pumping due to the lack of fuel, the municipality added, putting more than 1.2 million displaced persons and residents at direct risk due to the collapse of water infrastructure and the absence of emergency response.