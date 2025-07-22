Iran: We Won’t Give up Rights to Enrichment

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has emphasized that the country has no intention of abandoning its nuclear program, including uranium enrichment, despite recent military aggression by the United States and its regional ally, “Israel”.

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Araghchi stated that it is clear Iran will not "give up enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists" and a source of national pride.

When asked whether any enriched uranium had been preserved from the American strikes, Araghchi said he had "no detailed information," but noted that Iran's Atomic Energy Organization is "trying to evaluate what has exactly happened to our nuclear material, to our enriched material."

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly described the strikes as a success, reaffirming on Saturday that all three targeted sites were "completely destroyed."

Regarding talks with the United States, Araghchi indicated that Tehran is open to discussions but has no plans for direct negotiations with Washington at this time.

He pointed out that Iran is willing to undertake any confidence-building measures necessary to demonstrate that its nuclear program is peaceful, in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions.

"We are ready to do any confidence-building measures needed to prove that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful" in exchange for lifted US sanctions, he added, while stressing that any future nuclear agreement must include the right to enrichment.