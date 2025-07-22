YAF Targets “Ben Gurion” Airport with Palestine 2 Hypersonic Missile

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Tuesday that their missile force executed a precise military operation against “Ben Gurion” Airport, in the occupied Yafa region, employing a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced in an official statement that the operation had successfully met its goals, forcing millions of “Israeli” settlers to scramble for shelter and paralyzing all activity at the airport.

He stressed that this operation was conducted in support of the Palestinian people's plight and their resistance, as a direct response to the "Israeli" occupation's genocidal war on Gaza, while reaffirming that military operations will persist without pause until the aggression on Gaza ends and the siege is completely lifted.

Saree also paid tribute to the Yemeni people for their steadfast support of the Palestinian cause and their rejection of foreign domination over the Arab and Islamic world across all its nations and peoples. He additionally saluted the Palestinian people in both Gaza and the West Bank for their sacrifices, affirming that their Resistance fighters stand defiant against the occupying enemy in defense of the entire nation.

The “Israeli” occupation army announced earlier on Tuesday morning that it had detected a ballistic missile launched from Yemen toward the occupied Palestinian territories.

The missile launch came less than 24 hours after an “Israeli” airstrike targeted the port of Hodeidah in western Yemen, which triggered widespread alarm sirens and temporarily halted air traffic at “Ben Gurion” Airport in “Tel Aviv”.

Air raid sirens blared across wide areas of the occupied territories, including “Tel Aviv, Rishon LeZion, Holon, Bat Yam, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Jaffa, Beit Shemesh, Ness Ziona, Bnei Brak, Modi'in, Ramla, Lod, Kiryat Malakhi, Kiryat Gat, and Shoam.”

Takeoffs and landings were suspended at “Ben Gurion” Airport after the missile detection, delaying several incoming flights, including “El Al” planes arriving from New York and Batumi, Georgia, as well as another flight from Katowice, Poland.