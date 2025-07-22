North Korea Vows to Build Additional 5,000-Ton Destroyer

By Staff, Agencies

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has pledged to construct another 5,000-ton destroyer for its navy, state media said Tuesday, following the launch of two similar warships earlier this year.

Leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to strengthen DPRK's naval capabilities, overseeing the April launch of the country's first 5,000-ton destroyer-class warship, the Choe Hyon, touted as "a powerful warship of our own type" by the Korean military.

South Korea's military has suggested the ship may have been developed with Russian assistance, potentially in exchange for the Democratic Republic of Korea's deployment of troops to support Moscow in the Ukraine war. Kim also oversaw the failed May launch of the destroyer Kang Kon, which was later repaired and successfully launched in June.

It is worth mentioning that in June 2024, Russia and the DPRK signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty. The treaty is comprised of a preamble followed by 23 articles and includes articles on political, trade, investment, and security cooperation.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, workers at Nampho Shipyard pledged at a Monday rally to complete the new destroyer by October 10 next year, the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

The Nampho dockyard manager urged workers to meet the construction deadline to uphold the party's plan for building a powerful army and to defend the inviolable maritime sovereignty and national interests firmly, KCNA reported.

DPRK state media reported on May 22 that a major accident occurred during the launch ceremony of a new 5,000-ton Choe Hyon destroyer, with Kim Jong Un condemning the incident as a "criminal act", after the mishap damaged the vessel's structure during Wednesday's unveiling in Chongjin port, where KCNA stated "a serious accident occurred." On June 6, the DPRK managed to stabilize its capsized warship to work on repairing it.