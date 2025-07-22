Axios: Trump’s Team Sees Netanyahu As Madman

Axios reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump increasingly views “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “madman” undermining Washington’s diplomatic effort in the Middle East

Despite the truce, US officials have become “significantly more alarmed” by Netanyahu’s behavior and policies, Axios reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

“Bibi acted like a madman. He bombs everything all the time,” the outlet quoted a White House official as saying. “This could undermine what Trump is trying to do.”

“The [US] president doesn’t like turning on the television and seeing bombs dropped in a country where he’s seeking peace and has made a monumental announcement to help rebuild,” the official added.

On Monday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump “was caught off guard” by both the strikes in Syria and a recent “Israeli” attack on Gaza’s only Catholic church. “In both cases, the president quickly called the prime minister to rectify these situations,” Leavitt said.