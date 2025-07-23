WHO: ‘Israel’ Attacked Staff Residence and Main Warehouse in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The World Health Organization announced that the “Israeli” military attacked its staff residence and main warehouse in Deir Al-Balah on Monday, compromising its operations in Gaza.

The WHO said its staff residence was attacked three times, with airstrikes causing a fire and extensive damage, and endangering staff and their families, including children.

On Monday, “Israeli” tanks for the first time pushed into southern and eastern districts of Deir Al-Balah, an area where “Israeli” sources said the military believes hostages may be held. Tank shelling in the area hit houses and mosques, killing at least three Palestinians and wounding several others, local medics said.

“Israeli” military entered the premises, forcing women and children to evacuate on foot toward Al-Mawasi amid active conflict. Male staff and family members were handcuffed, stripped, interrogated on the spot, and screened at gunpoint.

Two WHO staff and two family members were detained, it said in a post on X. It said three were later released, while one staff member remained in detention. Its director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “WHO demands the immediate release of the detained staff and protection of all its staff.”

Deir Al-Balah is packed with Palestinians displaced during more than 21 months of “Israeli” aggression in Gaza, hundreds of whom fled west or south after “Israel” issued an evacuation order, saying it sought to destroy infrastructure and the capabilities of the militant group Hamas.

But the area is also the main hub for humanitarian efforts in the devastated territory and Gaza health officials have warned of potential “mass deaths” in coming days from hunger.

Medics said the tanks stationed north of Shati camp fired two shells at tents, housing displaced families, martyring at least 12 people.