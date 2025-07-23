Amnesty To Investigate “Israeli” Strike on Iran’s Evin Prison As War Crime

By Staff, Agencies

Amnesty International urged on Tuesday for an independent international probe into the "Israeli" airstrikes on Tehran's Evin prison in late June, which occurred during "Israel's" 12-day assault on Iran.

The rights organization said in a statement that "the deliberate airstrikes carried out by 'Israel' constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian law and must be investigated as a war crime."

Amnesty reported that the “Israeli” airstrikes on Evin Prison claimed and wounded dozens of civilians while causing widespread destruction across at least six locations within the prison complex, citing verified sources including authenticated videos, satellite imagery, and eyewitness testimonies.

The organization pointed out that any prison or detention center is inherently a civilian site, stressing that "there is no evidence that Evin was a legitimate military target."

According to a report by the Iranian judiciary, the "Israeli" airstrike on June 23 claimed 79 lives, including prisoners, their family members, and administrative staff at the prison, while "Israel" had previously confirmed targeting the facility during the 12-day war it initiated on June 13.

According to Amnesty International, Evin Prison, located in northern Tehran, is a high-security facility housing between 1,500 and 2,000 detainees.

Estimates suggest that bombing a civilian prison without evidence of military use could constitute a serious violation of the Geneva Conventions, particularly if it results in non-combatant casualties.

Amnesty International is seeking to escalate the case to global accountability mechanisms, potentially involving the UN Human Rights Council's investigative commission, the ICC Prosecutor's Office, or neutral international evidence-collection teams.