UN Official Accuses “Israel” of Intentionally Starving Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] in occupied Palestine Jonathan Whittall accused "Israel" of deliberately starving Gaza’s population while disregarding the International Court of Justice [ICJ] orders to cease.

“People in Gaza who have survived bombs and bullets are starving. Yesterday, 'Israeli' forces again fired on crowds waiting for aid trucks. Hospitals report >80 people killed,” Whittall wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

He added that “2.1 million people in Gaza are crammed into just 12% of the territory, wasting away without enough food or clean water to survive.”

“This death and suffering are preventable. And if it’s preventable, but still happening, then that suggests to me that it’s intentional,” he noted.

Whittall underscored that more than a year ago, "Israel" was ordered by the ICJ “to not deliberately inflict on Palestinians conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction in whole or in part.”

According to the UN official, "Israel" was also ordered to immediately facilitate large-scale humanitarian aid into Gaza through additional land crossings in close cooperation with the UN.

“Yet Gaza is being starved. Malnutrition is soaring. Hospitals lack essential supplies and are collapsing under relentless waves of casualties,” he noted, adding that “a ceasefire is overdue, but that alone won’t end this atrocity. All orders of the court must be implemented.”

This comes as "Israel" on Sunday withdrew the residency permit of Whittall who has been an outspoken critic of the "Israeli" entity’s genocidal actions and has condemned the humanitarian conditions in Gaza.