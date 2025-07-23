Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

The Flourishing Business Hiding Behind Gaza Aid: The Washington Post

The Flourishing Business Hiding Behind Gaza Aid: The Washington Post
folder_openPalestine access_time 18 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

While the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is a registered nonprofit, it's backed by a network of US and "Israeli" individuals and private companies that are aiming to profit from the alleged relief effort, according to documents and interviews with officials and insiders collected by The Washington Post.

Several entities stand to benefit from contracts tied to the GHF, including the Chicago-based private equity firm McNally Capital, which has a subsidiary called Orbis Operations that helped set up the foundation.

Others include Safe Reach Solutions, a company created last year specifically to act as the main contractor overseeing the GHF's operations in Gaza.

Boston Consulting Group participated in establishing the GHF, claiming its work was pro bono, but later signed a two-month contract worth over $1 million with McNally in March to continue supporting SRS, followed by extensions in May, in a deal initially uncovered by the Financial Times.

BCG ultimately pulled out of the project following backlash, with company spokeswoman Nidhi Sinha stating that no payments were received.

The Biden administration was aware of joint "Israeli"-government and private-sector efforts to implement a new aid system, generating both support and skepticism among US officials, who nevertheless avoided direct interference.

By the fall, Silat Technologies, a subsidiary of Orbis, had developed a detailed feasibility study proposing the creation of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Subsequent planning materials outlined that the foundation's leadership would feature prominent figures like David Beasley, former World Food Program director, and Tony Blair, ex-British prime minister and current head of a governance advisory institute.

 

 

 

gaza genocide WashingtonPost relief bloody business

Comments

  1. Related News
The Flourishing Business Hiding Behind Gaza Aid: The Washington Post

The Flourishing Business Hiding Behind Gaza Aid: The Washington Post

18 hours ago
UN Official Accuses “Israel” of Intentionally Starving Gaza

UN Official Accuses “Israel” of Intentionally Starving Gaza

20 hours ago
WHO: ‘Israel’ Attacked Staff Residence and Main Warehouse in Gaza

WHO: ‘Israel’ Attacked Staff Residence and Main Warehouse in Gaza

22 hours ago
Gaza Water Crisis Worsens as Main Desalination Plant Shuts down

Gaza Water Crisis Worsens as Main Desalination Plant Shuts down

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 23-07-2025 Hour: 10:44 Beirut Timing

whatshot