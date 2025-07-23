The Flourishing Business Hiding Behind Gaza Aid: The Washington Post

By Staff, Agencies

While the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is a registered nonprofit, it's backed by a network of US and "Israeli" individuals and private companies that are aiming to profit from the alleged relief effort, according to documents and interviews with officials and insiders collected by The Washington Post.

Several entities stand to benefit from contracts tied to the GHF, including the Chicago-based private equity firm McNally Capital, which has a subsidiary called Orbis Operations that helped set up the foundation.

Others include Safe Reach Solutions, a company created last year specifically to act as the main contractor overseeing the GHF's operations in Gaza.

Boston Consulting Group participated in establishing the GHF, claiming its work was pro bono, but later signed a two-month contract worth over $1 million with McNally in March to continue supporting SRS, followed by extensions in May, in a deal initially uncovered by the Financial Times.

BCG ultimately pulled out of the project following backlash, with company spokeswoman Nidhi Sinha stating that no payments were received.

The Biden administration was aware of joint "Israeli"-government and private-sector efforts to implement a new aid system, generating both support and skepticism among US officials, who nevertheless avoided direct interference.

By the fall, Silat Technologies, a subsidiary of Orbis, had developed a detailed feasibility study proposing the creation of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Subsequent planning materials outlined that the foundation's leadership would feature prominent figures like David Beasley, former World Food Program director, and Tony Blair, ex-British prime minister and current head of a governance advisory institute.