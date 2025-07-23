- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Sheikh Qassem: Gaza Genocide Will Mark “Israel’s” Downfall, Silence Is Complicity
Translated by Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem denounced the US-“Israeli” war on Gaza as an unprecedented act of genocide.
His Eminence warned that international silence equals complicity and called on Arab and Muslim states to abandon normalization, close “Israeli” embassies and support Gaza with concrete action—not words.
Below is the Sheikh Qassem’s statement:
In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
The oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza are enduring a savage, US-“Israeli” onslaught marked by genocide, starvation and indiscriminate killing—surpassing all humanitarian and moral standards.
The global silence represents an indictment of world governments and leaders, and renders so-called international law meaningless. It is not enough for 25 countries to merely call for an end to the war on Gaza. Such statements do not absolve them of complicity, especially those major powers who backed the aggression from the beginning. Mere condemnation is not enough. Real measures must be taken to halt the massacres—through sanctions, the isolation and prosecution of the “Israeli” entity and the severing of all forms of cooperation with it.
The greatest responsibility lies with Arab and Muslim nations—both leaders and peoples. Take the stand you choose, at whatever level you can, but do not remain spectators. End normalization, shut down the enemy’s embassies, halt trade and at least come together to deliver life-saving aid to Gaza. When the United States sees a united front and a single voice standing with Palestine, it will back down.
History will record this era as one of shame for world leaders and their regimes—an age of hateful starvation and mass murder of the starved. The injustice committed by the US and “Israel” will not spare those who remain silent in the face of oppression. And know this: “Indeed, the wrongdoers will never succeed.” The brutality and arrogance flaunted by “Israel” today will ultimately be the cause of its downfall, God willing.
Comments
- Related News