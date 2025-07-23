Sheikh Qassem: Gaza Genocide Will Mark “Israel’s” Downfall, Silence Is Complicity

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem denounced the US-“Israeli” war on Gaza as an unprecedented act of genocide.

His Eminence warned that international silence equals complicity and called on Arab and Muslim states to abandon normalization, close “Israeli” embassies and support Gaza with concrete action—not words.

Below is the Sheikh Qassem’s statement: