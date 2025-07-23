Pezeshkian: Ending Iran’s Nuke Program Is US-“Israeli” Illusion, We’re Ready to Strike “Israel” Again

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has firmly rejected what he called an “illusion” propagated by the US and its ally “Israel” that Iran’s nuclear program has been dismantled or defeated.

Speaking to Qatar’s Al Jazeera on Tuesday, Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran’s peaceful nuclear efforts will continue in full compliance with international law, regardless of Western pressure campaigns.

“Claiming that our nuclear program has ended is a complete illusion,” he said, directly addressing past assertions by US President Donald Trump and other American officials. “Our nuclear capability resides in the minds of our scientists, not in our facilities.”

The Iranian president reiterated that the Islamic Republic remains fundamentally opposed to the development of nuclear weapons, stating: “We categorically reject possessing nuclear weapons. This is our political, religious, human, and strategic position.” He added that this position has been verified repeatedly by the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], which has found no evidence of diversion despite conducting some of the world’s most stringent inspections.

Pezeshkian also said that Iran remains open to diplomatic negotiations, but only under fair and reciprocal conditions. “Any future negotiations must be based on a win-win logic,” he stressed, underlining Iran’s right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes.

On the military front, Pezeshkian issued a stark warning to “Israel”, making clear that any renewed attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities would be met with a powerful response. “We are fully prepared for any ‘Israeli’ military action, and our forces stand ready to strike deep into the occupied territories once again,” he said.

The president referred to last month’s “Israeli” war on Iran, during which Iranian forces launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones, hitting critical military, nuclear, and industrial targets across the occupied territories. That operation, he noted, led to “Israel” requesting a ceasefire after just 12 days, a move that he said “speaks volumes” about the scale of the losses sustained by the regime and its inability to absorb further retaliation.

Pezeshkian concluded that the continued US-“Israeli” campaign against Iran’s nuclear progress is not only futile, but also dangerous, warning that Tehran will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty and scientific achievements by any means necessary.