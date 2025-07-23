Lavrov: Moscow Hopes Trump’s ‘Reasonable’ Ukraine Stance Will Sway EU

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump’s “reasonable” approach to the Ukraine conflict will influence the European Union to adopt a more dialogue-oriented position.

Speaking at a press conference in Moscow after talks with Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Manuela Lucas, Lavrov contrasted Trump’s stance with what he described as the “unhinged” policies of the previous Biden administration and its European allies.

“I really hope that the reasonable approach that the Trump administration showed… a willingness to dialogue and to listen, will not go unnoticed by the Europeans,” Lavrov said, criticizing EU calls for increased military aid to Kiev “at the expense of European taxpayers.”

Although Trump has vowed repeatedly to end the Russia-Ukraine war, he acknowledged last month that the task is proving “more difficult than people would have any idea.” Negotiations between Moscow and Kiev—initiated with US support—have thus far yielded only limited progress on humanitarian issues such as prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of fallen soldiers.

Trump has reportedly spoken with President Vladimir Putin several times in recent months and has even threatened sanctions against Russia and its trading partners unless the conflict ends by autumn. The Kremlin, however, responded calmly to the criticism, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterating Russia’s commitment to continued dialogue with Washington.

Peskov added that Washington should pressure Kiev instead, stating, “It appears that the Ukrainian side takes all statements of support as signals to continue war, not as signals for peace.”