“Israel” Signals Renewed Aggression Against Iran as Entity Struggles to Secure War Objectives

By Staff, Hebrew Media

“Israeli” War Minister Israel Katz declared on Tuesday that the occupation is at its “closest point” to achieving the goals of its war, while also signaling that renewed aggression against Iran remains on the table.

In a security assessment attended by "Israeli" Occupation Forces [IOF] Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, senior commanders and representatives from Mossad and “Shin Bet”, Katz claimed that only two fronts remain active—Gaza and Yemen—and emphasized the need for a full and final resolution on both.

“We have two open fronts left in Gaza and Yemen, and we must act to fully resolve them,” he stated, according to a statement issued by his office.

Katz reiterated that the occupation’s main objectives remain the return of the captives and the defeat of the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza.

Later that evening, during a broader strategic review with top military officials—including Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai and the heads of the IOF Intelligence Directorate—Katz made clear that the Zionist entity is weighing the resumption of direct military action against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He emphasized the need to preserve “Israeli” air superiority, which he said had been secured during the recent aggression known as Operation Rising Lion. Katz called for the implementation of an enforcement plan to prevent Iran from rebuilding its nuclear and missile programs.

He asserted that the Resistance front, stretching from Gaza to Lebanon and Syria, remains a top concern for the occupation, and reaffirmed what he described as “Israel’s” aggressive offensive posture across the region.

Katz also discussed the ongoing deployment of IOF forces in southern Syria and Lebanon, claiming that such military entrenchment is essential for the protection of settler communities in the north.

On the West Bank front, Katz praised the violent raids carried out by the IOF in northern West Bank [“Samaria”] refugee camps, describing them as “successful” operations. He ordered that the military presence in those camps be maintained and that the forces remain prepared for further escalation should new Resistance strongholds emerge.

Katz also referred to a speech he delivered in early July at an IOF air force graduation ceremony, during which he issued a direct threat to the Iranian leadership. He described the graduates as a message to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and the clerics in Iran and declared that they represent the long reach of the occupation’s military power, capable of striking “from Tehran to Isfahan to Tabriz”.

He concluded by warning that “there is no place where Iranian officials who harm ‘Israel’ can hide.”

The remarks come amid ongoing war crimes committed by the “Israeli” entity in Gaza, continued violations in southern Lebanon and persistent threats against Iran.

Katz’s statements reflect the desperation of a military and political establishment that has failed to achieve a decisive victory, despite months of destruction, massacres and occupation across multiple fronts.