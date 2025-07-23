“Israeli” War of Starvation Martyrs Two More Palestinian Children in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian medical officials report the death of at least two more heavily-malnourished Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip, which has been enduring a 21-month-long “Israeli” genocide, coupled with starvation tactics.

Medical officials in Gaza confirmed on Tuesday that Yousef Al-Safadi, a child from the north, and Abdul Hamid Al-Ghalban, from the south in the city of Khan Yunis, had died of starvation.

Pro-Palestinian campaigners and human rights activists reacting to the development lamented that the young ones’ bodies had given out in a place where “food has been turned into a weapon.”

They were referring to the “Israeli” resorting back in May to further lethal restrictions on its already stringent 2007-present siege of Gaza as a means of, what critics call, trying to maximize fatalities.

Gaza’s doctors note how the coastal sliver’s hospitals, already shattered by months of siege and bombardment, are now overwhelmed by cases of malnourishment.

Hundreds of children, parents, and the elderly arrive daily, most barely conscious, and some unable to speak, they decry.

The physicians report haunting symptoms of advanced starvation, including patients forgetting their own names, and collapsing mid-sentence from exhaustion.

According to UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, more than 17,000 children are suffering from acute malnutrition.

Between March and June alone, the number of malnourished children under five doubled, the body adds.

In total, UNRWA screened 74,000 children and found 5,500 cases of severe acute malnutrition and over 800 already in critical wasting, a term meaning the body’s beginning to nourish on itself.

The warfare, which began in response to a long-overdue historic resistance operation against decades of deadly occupation and aggression by the regime, has already claimed the lives of more than 59,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.