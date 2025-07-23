Iran Condemns “Israel”, Allies for Brutal Starvation War on Gaza

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the "height of brutality" by the "Israel", denouncing the mass starvation policy and targeting of Palestinian aid seekers in Gaza as acts of genocide and war crimes.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the ministry expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, noting that the situation is a result of “horrific crimes” committed by "Israel" against the Palestinian people.

Condemning the ongoing massacres and blockade of essentials in Gaza, the ministry called on the international community and regional countries to act urgently to stop the genocide and ease Palestinian suffering.

The statement denounced Gaza’s continued inhumane blockade, brutal attacks on shelters, and targeting of aid points as evidence of the "Israeli" apartheid regime’s extreme cruelty and brutality and that of its supporters.

The ministry cited over 1,000 martyred while seeking food and 600 lost their lives from hunger as stark proof of the Zionist entity's brutality and clear acts of war crimes and genocide.

The statement follows UN and UNICEF warnings of catastrophic starvation in Gaza, where 15 Palestinians, including four children, lost their lives of hunger on Tuesday, and "Israeli" strikes claimed 81 more. The UN called the situation a “horror show with a level of death and destruction without parallel in recent times.”

The ministry also cited United Nations reports indicating that 90% of Gaza is now uninhabitable, and that 1.2 million residents face life-threatening levels of hunger.

Denouncing the paralysis of the UN Security Council, the ministry said, “The Council’s failure to fulfill its legal duties, due to persistent obstruction by the United States, has emboldened 'Israel' and normalized its criminal behavior.”

It added that the US and European states, particularly Germany, have given "Israel" comprehensive military, economic, and political backing, enabling its atrocities, including ethnic cleansing and forced displacement of Palestinians.

“The backers and apologists of 'Israel', particularly the United States, who not only supply weapons and political cover but also obstruct any accountability measures, are complicit in these crimes and must be held responsible,” the statement continued.

Citing Gaza’s health system collapse and a five-month "Israeli" ban on food and medicine, the ministry warned of a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe, where a plan to exterminate the Palestinian people is unfolding in its most horrific form by the most ruthless of criminals.

The ministry urged all states and humanitarian bodies—especially the UNHRC, ICRC, WHO, and UNICEF—to act swiftly to stop "Israel’s" crimes and end Gaza’s suffering.

“This legal and moral obligation has its basis in the UN Charter, international humanitarian law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their protocols, and the Genocide Convention,” the statement emphasized.

Iran called on Muslim and regional nations to fulfill their moral and religious duty by using all means, including the OIC and UN, to pressure "Israel’s" backers—especially the US—to end the aggression and ensure urgent aid reaches Palestinians.

The statement reaffirmed Iran’s support for Palestinians’ right to self-determination and resistance, calling for unity among free and Muslim nations to halt the colonial genocide in occupied Palestine.