Dangled Survival A Mirage: More than 100 aid Orgs Warn of Mass Starvation in Gaza

folder_openPalestine access_time 17 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

More than 100 aid organizations warned on Wednesday that mass starvation was spreading in Gaza.

“Israel” is facing mounting international pressure over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory, where more than 2 million people face severe shortages of food and other essentials after 21 months genocidal war.

The UN said on Tuesday that “Israeli” forces had martyred more than 1,000 Palestinians trying to get food aid late May.

A statement with 111 signatories, including Doctors Without Borders [MSF], Save the Children and Oxfam, warned that “our colleagues and those we serve are wasting away”.

The groups called for an immediate negotiated ceasefire, the opening of all land crossings and the free flow of aid through UN-led mechanisms.

In their statement, the humanitarian organizations said that warehouses with tons of supplies were sitting untouched just outside the territory, and even inside, as they were blocked from accessing or delivering the goods.

The signatories said: “Palestinians are trapped in a cycle of hope and heartbreak, waiting for assistance and ceasefires, only to wake up to worsening conditions. It is not just physical torment, but psychological. Survival is dangled like a mirage. The humanitarian system cannot run on false promises. Humanitarians cannot operate on shifting timelines or wait for political commitments that fail to deliver access.”

