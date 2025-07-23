Iran Rejects False Nuke Claims, Highlights UN Reports Confirming Peaceful Program

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, reaffirmed the peaceful nature of Tehran’s nuclear activities, emphasizing that none of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] reports indicate any diversion from the country’s commitments.

He made these remarks during a meeting in New York with UN Under-Secretary General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, discussing the recent “Israeli”-US aggression on Iranian soil and UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

Gharibabadi pointed out that the regularly published IAEA reports consistently confirm Iran’s compliance with the JCPOA obligations, stating, “Not a single word about the diversion of Iran's nuclear program has been mentioned in any of these reports.”

He firmly rejected decades-long "Israeli" claims alleging Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons as baseless, underlining Iran’s religious and political stance against weapons of mass destruction. He also criticized the apartheid “Israeli” entity for not being a signatory to any disarmament treaties while possessing a full arsenal of such weapons.

The Iranian diplomat condemned the double standards of international bodies, including the United Nations, calling for a more effective and impartial role from the world organization in addressing the aggression committed by the US and “Israel” against Iran.

“Nations expect the secretary-general of the United Nations to take a clear and explicit stance against such crimes and condemn them, rather than merely expressing concern and calling for restraint,” Gharibabadi stated.

He expressed hope that these realities and concerns will be properly reflected in future UN Secretariat reports and deliberations.

On her part, DiCarlo expressed optimism about further negotiations between Iran and other JCPOA parties, affirming the United Nations’ support for continuing diplomatic efforts. “Despite existing challenges, the United Nations still considers diplomacy the only possible solution for overcoming crises,” she said.

The recent escalation began on June 13 when the “Israeli” entity launched attacks on Iranian military and civilian infrastructure, resulting in nearly 1,100 casualties, including women, children, and senior military officials. The US joined the conflict on June 22 by targeting several Iranian nuclear sites.

In retaliation, the Iranian Armed Forces struck “Israeli” military, intelligence, industrial and energy targets across the occupied territories, and launched missiles at the largest US military base in West Asia, located in Qatar.

Following these Iranian counterattacks, the “Israeli” entity declared a unilateral ceasefire on June 24, an announcement made by US President Donald Trump on its behalf.