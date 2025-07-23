Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Systematic War of Thirst: Gaza’s Water Crisis Under “Israeli” Siege

Systematic War of Thirst: Gaza’s Water Crisis Under “Israeli” Siege
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 16 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic by Abir Qanso

Since October 2023, Gaza’s water infrastructure and civilians’ access to clean water have been under sustained assault. With deliberate attacks on water points and critical shortages of fuel necessary to operate water networks, over a million Palestinians are now deprived of this vital resource.

 

Systematic War of Thirst: Gaza’s Water Crisis Under “Israeli” Siege

 

Israel Palestine GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
Systematic War of Thirst: Gaza’s Water Crisis Under “Israeli” Siege

Systematic War of Thirst: Gaza’s Water Crisis Under “Israeli” Siege

16 hours ago
Dangled Survival A Mirage: More than 100 aid Orgs Warn of Mass Starvation in Gaza

Dangled Survival A Mirage: More than 100 aid Orgs Warn of Mass Starvation in Gaza

17 hours ago
“Israeli” War of Starvation Martyrs Two More Palestinian Children in Gaza

“Israeli” War of Starvation Martyrs Two More Palestinian Children in Gaza

19 hours ago
The Flourishing Business Hiding Behind Gaza Aid: The Washington Post

The Flourishing Business Hiding Behind Gaza Aid: The Washington Post

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 23-07-2025 Hour: 06:54 Beirut Timing

whatshot