Systematic War of Thirst: Gaza’s Water Crisis Under “Israeli” Siege
Infographic by Abir Qanso
Since October 2023, Gaza’s water infrastructure and civilians’ access to clean water have been under sustained assault. With deliberate attacks on water points and critical shortages of fuel necessary to operate water networks, over a million Palestinians are now deprived of this vital resource.
