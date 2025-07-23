Russian Navy Kicks Off July Storm Drills

By Staff, Agencies

Russia’s Navy has launched the July Storm operational drills, involving the Northern, Pacific, and Baltic fleets, as well as the Caspian Flotilla.

"In the period between July 23 and 27, under the general guidance of the Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, the July Storm naval operative exercise will be held in the waters of the Pacific and the Artic oceans, the Baltic and the Caspian seas, involving the Northern, Pacific and Baltic fleets, as well as the Caspian Flotilla," the Russian Defense ministry said.

The exercise will include more than 150 warships and support vessels, 120 aircraft, 10 coastal defense missile units, 950 pieces of military and specialized equipment, and over 15,000 troops.

This follows heightened tensions between Russia and NATO, following the alliance's military exercises in the Baltic Sea and plans of turning Moldova into a forward-operating base.

On June 7, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Russia is closely monitoring NATO drills in the Baltic Sea and has taken all necessary measures to counter potential threats.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that Russia’s military fully understands NATO’s regional aims and is prepared to act decisively, saying all necessary measures to counter threats are already in place.

Grushko delivered these remarks at the Forum of the Future 2050, while stressing Russia's continued alertness and readiness in response to growing NATO military deployments near its borders.