Pro-Palestinian Protesters Block “Israeli” Cruise Ship in Greece over Gaza War

By Staff, Agencies

A cruise ship owned by “Israeli” company Mano Maritime was forced to reroute to Cyprus on Tuesday after pro-Palestinian protesters on the Greek island of Syros blocked its docking in response to the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s war on Gaza.

The vessel, Crown Iris, carrying around 1,600 passengers, arrived at Syros only to find over 300 demonstrators gathered at the port, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans against “Israel’s” genocide in Gaza. Banners reading “Stop the Genocide” were prominently displayed as protesters physically prevented disembarkation.

Passengers who initially attempted to leave the ship were quickly turned back due to security concerns. Local authorities deployed police to the port, but the demonstration remained peaceful and organized.

According to protest organizers—residents of Syros who had planned the action ahead of the ship’s arrival—the demonstration aimed to express solidarity with Palestinians.

“It is unacceptable that tourists from the “Israeli” entity continue to be welcomed here while the Palestinians are suffering in the Strip,” they said in a statement.

“As residents of Syros but more so as human beings, we are taking action that we hope will contribute to stopping this destruction from the genocidal war that is taking place in our neighborhood.”

Mano Maritime confirmed the disruption, stating: “The ship arrived at Syros, encountered a demonstration by pro-Palestinian supporters, and passengers were stuck on board without permission to disembark.”

Initially, the company announced only a “slight delay”, assuming the protesters would leave within 30 minutes. However, by 3 p.m., the delay had extended, prompting the ship’s redirection to the port of Limassol in Cyprus.

The incident drew diplomatic attention, with the Greek Foreign Ministry confirming that “Israeli” Foreign Minister Gideon Saar had contacted his Greek counterpart, though no further details were provided.

While no arrests or injuries were reported, the protest underscored the growing grassroots backlash in Europe against “Israel’s” ongoing war in Gaza. Since October 7, 2023, the assault has left at least 59,106 Palestinians martyred and over 142,511 injured.