Macron Faces Lowest Popularity Yet

By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating has dropped below 20% for the first time since taking office, as criticism mounts over rising defense spending and cuts to social programs.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou also performed poorly in the same poll, with the two forming the most unpopular executive pair of the Fifth Republic.

Macron’s approval rating has dropped to 19%, with Bayrou at 18%, totaling a record-low combined 37%, according to a new IFOP survey. Even during the 2018 Yellow Vest protests, Macron’s rating didn’t fall below 23%.

Macron’s support among his 2022 voters has fallen to 49%, down 12 points, while approval among business leaders and executives has dropped by 18 and 8 points, respectively.

Bayrou, appointed after Barnier’s government collapsed in late 2024, is now pushing a controversial austerity plan. Last week, he introduced new taxes on high-income earners to address a €43.8 billion budget gap.

The austerity package includes pension and benefit freezes, healthcare spending caps, and the removal of two national holidays. Left-wing leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon has demanded Bayrou’s resignation, calling the measures “intolerable injustices.”

Despite deep cuts to social services, France is increasing defense spending. Macron has pledged an additional €6.5 billion for the military over two years, citing rising threats to European security, even as public debt hits €3.3 trillion—about 114% of GDP.

A new French defense review warns of a possible “major war” in Europe by 2030, naming Russia as a key threat. The Kremlin denies any plans to attack the West and accuses NATO of using fear of Russia to justify its military buildup.