Zelensky Signs Bill Targeting Anti-Corruption Agencies, Triggers Protests

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has signed a controversial bill seen as undermining Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies, sparking nationwide protests and international criticism.

The new law, which transfers oversight of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau [Nabu] and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office [Sapo] to the prosecutor general, has drawn criticism for potentially diminishing their independence and effectiveness.

During a speech on Wednesday, Zelensky stated that both agencies would continue to operate but emphasized the need to eliminate what he described as "Russian influence" within them.

Following the bill's passage, hundreds of protesters assembled in Kiev, marking the largest anti-government demonstration since Russia launched its special operation in February 2022, while similar rallies emerged in other cities, including Lvov, Dnipro, and Odessa.

"We chose Europe, not autocracy," one poster held by a demonstrator said, while another poster read: "My father did not die for this."

The new law gives Chief Prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko, a Zelensky ally, authority to reassign corruption cases—raising concerns that investigations could be handed to compliant officials or entirely dropped.

In a late-night address, Zelensky criticized Ukraine’s anti-corruption system for stalled high-profile cases and questioned why billion-dollar investigations had been inactive for years without explanation.

Critics argue the new law contradicts years of democratic reforms and anti-corruption efforts rooted in Ukraine’s pro-European goals, including the 2014 Western-backed Euromaidan coup that removed President Viktor Yanukovych.

The decision has alarmed Ukraine’s Western partners, as the independent anti-corruption framework was created a decade ago under their direct guidance and ongoing calls for reform.

The anti-corruption system was a key condition for Western aid and cooperation, as Ukraine pledged democratic reforms after Russia’s 2014 intervention.

"The European Union is concerned about Ukraine's recent actions with regard to its anti-corruption institutions," European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier said, adding, "The EU provides significant financial assistance to Ukraine, conditional on progress in transparency, judicial reform, and democratic governance."

A robust anti-corruption framework remains an essential condition for Ukraine's bid to gain membership in the European Union.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos condemned the bill, warning that weakening Nabu’s autonomy is a major setback and stressing the vital role of anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine’s European integration.

Former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the decision as detrimental for Ukraine, stating that the president faced a clear choice between aligning with public interests or taking a different path.