The Gaza Massacre: A New Holocaust of Hunger and Silence

By Mohamad Hammoud

As the world turns its face away, Gaza bleeds—daily, hourly, by the minute. What is happening now in the Gaza Strip is not a war; it is a massacre. It is not a conflict; it is a genocide. Over 60,000 Palestinians have been killed by the "Israeli" military since October 2023, including entire families erased, neighborhoods flattened, and hospitals bombed. And yet, the killing is not the only horror. A slower, quieter death now stalks the remaining population: hunger.

Gaza is facing the first man-made famine of the 21st century, driven by a deliberate policy of siege and starvation. “Israel” has blockaded food, water, and medicine while bombing essential outlets. In northern Gaza, residents have resorted to eating animal feed, grass and leaves. Children have died not only from bombings but also from the lack of necessities like milk and bread. Families dig through rubble, not to rescue the living, but to find something to eat.

And while this slow, torturous death unfolds, the world watches. Worse than watching—it enables.

The so-called international community, led by the United States and much of Europe, condemns civilian casualties with one hand while fueling them with the other. Billions of dollars in military aid, intelligence support, and diplomatic cover keep flowing to "Israel" even as it turns Gaza into a graveyard. Every child killed by a drone, every mother buried under rubble, every starving baby who never wakes up—dies with Western fingerprints on their coffin.

But the betrayal doesn't stop at Western capitals. The Arab regimes, too, are complicit. Their silence is not neutral—it is a form of participation. While Gazans beg for food, the Arab rulers rush to normalize relations with “Israel”. They reopen embassies and sign trade deals. They stand at podiums offering hollow speeches about Palestinian dignity, while their actions serve the very regime that is starving Palestine.

And where are the people? In 2011, Arabs flooded the streets of Syria, Egypt, and Libya. But today, as Gaza is erased from the map, the Arab street is silent. Where are the muftis who once issued fatwas against fellow Muslims? Why are they silent now? Is Palestinian blood cheaper than Syrian blood? Why did Arab tribes from Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Syria rush to fight the Druze in Syria, yet watch silently as "Israel" slaughters their brothers in Gaza? The same clerics who once stirred sectarian wars now whisper—or say nothing—while Gaza is bombed and starved. What kind of believer roars against dissenters but stays silent as children die with empty stomachs?

This silence is not just apathy; it is betrayal and moral collapse. When those under occupation are bombed daily and left to starve, and the world's response is indifference or support for the aggressor, we are witnessing evil.

“Israel’s” actions in Gaza follow a familiar blueprint: depopulate the land, destroy infrastructure, and break the people's spirit. What's new is the scale and boldness of the plan, which is no longer masked by security rhetoric but is openly genocidal. “Israeli” officials have discussed pushing Palestinians into Sinai, and many polls show that a majority of “Israeli” society either supports these actions or remains indifferent. To them, Gaza's fate is sealed.

They are killing a whole classroom of children every day. Imagine that. Every morning, the people of Gaza wake up to find that another 30 or 40 children have been wiped out—names turned to numbers, futures turned to ashes. Schools are no longer places of learning; they are morgues. Hospitals are no longer sanctuaries of healing; they are targets. And homes are no longer homes; they are rubble, with bodies beneath.

This is not a military campaign. It is a Holocaust, a modern one, targeting Palestinians not because of what they do, but for who they are. Their mere existence is deemed a threat. Their humanity is denied. And the worst part? The world has normalized it. Western leaders rush to condemn anti-Semitism—but when it comes to anti-Palestinian extermination, they remain proudly complicit.

Some may find the term "Holocaust" controversial here. But what else should we call it? When tens of thousands are exterminated systematically, when children starve while aid trucks are bombed, when even mourning becomes a luxury—what word captures this better than genocide?

In Gaza today, mothers whisper to their children that they hope the next bomb takes them quickly—because starving to death is worse. That is the level of suffering. That is the level of despair. Yet we scroll past it, we debate it, we rationalize it. Meanwhile, the Palestinian people count their dead and brace for the next horror.

History will remember this moment. Just as we now ask how the world allowed genocides in Rwanda, Bosnia or Nazi Germany, future generations will ask: Where were we when Gaza was being annihilated? And the answer—for many—will be: we looked away. We argued politics. We supplied the bombs. We failed.

There is still time to act. To speak. To resist. But every day of silence is another day of complicity. The world's conscience is on trial—and Gaza is the witness.