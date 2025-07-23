- Home
Hezbollah: Al Arabiya Reports Fabricated, Serve Suspicious Agendas
Translated by Al Ahed News
Hezbollah Denies Al Arabiya, Al Hadath Claims as Fabricated and Destabilizing
Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office issued a statement firmly denying reports aired by Al Arabiya and Al Hadath alleging the party’s readiness to clash with the Lebanese state. The statement described the claims as “completely false and fabricated lies,” accusing the channels of serving “suspicious agendas aimed at creating confusion and destabilizing Lebanon.”
Hezbollah urged media outlets to disregard these fabricated reports and refrain from using them in any analysis or commentary. The statement also stressed the importance of consulting Hezbollah’s official sources for accurate positions, especially during this critical and sensitive period.
