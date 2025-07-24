Brazil Joins South Africa’s Genocide Case Against “Israel” at the ICJ

By Staff, Agencies

Brazil is set to join the legal proceedings initiated by South Africa at the International Court of Justice [ICJ], accusing “Israel” of committing genocide in Gaza—a move that significantly deepens international pressure on the occupying entity.

The decision, first reported by Brazil’s Folha de S. Paulo and later confirmed by Reuters on Wednesday, marks a notable shift in Latin America’s engagement with the global campaign to hold “Israel” accountable for its actions in Gaza.

South Africa launched the case in 2023, charging that “Israel’s” military assault on the Gaza Strip constituted a violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention. In October of that year, Pretoria submitted extensive documentation to the ICJ detailing what it described as clear evidence of genocidal intent and actions.

Brazil joins a growing bloc of nations—including Spain, Turkey, and Colombia—that have already moved to formally support the case. Analysts see Brazil’s move as a bold challenge to the United States, which has remained “Israel’s” staunchest political and military backer throughout the war.

Experts note that this growing international legal front is steadily chipping away at the culture of impunity long enjoyed by “Israel,” largely shielded by repeated US vetoes at the United Nations and unrelenting military aid.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, over 59,200 Palestinians—most of them women and children—have been martyred. The onslaught has included the use of starvation as a weapon, with “Israel” imposing a near-total blockade on Gaza, depriving the population of food, fuel and humanitarian relief.

Brazil’s legal endorsement of the genocide case is expected to lend further weight to mounting demands for accountability and justice at the international level.