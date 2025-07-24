Iran Slams US, “Israel” for Collapsing Legal Order and Undermining UN Charter

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, sharply condemned the United States and “Israel” on Wednesday for their leading role in what he described as the ongoing “collapse” of the international legal order and the “erosion” of the UN Charter.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York focused on regional developments, including the Palestinian issue, Gharibabadi accused Washington and Tel Aviv of being the principal sources of instability in West Asia. He cited their ongoing wars, military aggression, and systemic violations across Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, Yemen and, most recently, Iran.

The senior diplomat highlighted “Israel’s” US-backed war of genocide in Gaza, which has featured relentless attacks on civilians, hospitals and schools, and even the killing of UN staff and humanitarian workers.

Gharibabadi emphasized that the entity’s near-total siege had turned starvation into a weapon of war, and accused “Israel” of adopting a “systematic method of killing” by targeting starving civilians awaiting aid.

He described the murder of over 1,000 civilians at “Israeli”- and US-sponsored aid distribution points as “premeditated mass murder,” and condemned the broader campaign as a case of “organized and systematic annihilation of a besieged civilian population by an occupying entity, supported and shielded by the United States.”

Gharibabadi urged the Security Council to act immediately, calling for a permanent ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza, an end to forced displacement, recognition of full UN membership for Palestine, and international accountability for “Israeli” crimes.

The Iranian diplomat also referenced “Israel’s” 12-day attack on Iran in June, calling it an “unprovoked and unlawful” war that targeted both civilian and nuclear infrastructure, including IAEA-monitored facilities.

In closing, Gharibabadi strongly rebuked US envoy Dorothy Shea for accusing Iran of fueling regional instability. “The US representative is in no moral, political or legal position to lecture or blame Iran,” he said.