Yemen’s Al-Mashat: Unite Against Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

President of the Supreme Political Council in Yemen, Mahdi Al-Mashat, has called on all Arab and Islamic nations—both leaders and peoples—to adopt a firm, unified stance in the face of the ongoing "Israeli" siege and starvation campaign targeting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In remarks carried by the Yemen News Agency [SABA], Al-Mashat stressed the urgency of making the region’s voice heard, confronting a “Zionist-orchestrated genocide.”

“We must let the world hear us—this world that has been silenced by Zionist propaganda and lies,” he said.

Al-Mashat further emphasized that normalization efforts and negotiations with the "Israeli" occupation are misguided and dangerous, stating, “The ‘Israeli’ entity is the problem, and chasing the illusion of solutions with it is a path to confusion and loss.”

He called on political and religious leaders across the region to resist narratives that deflect attention away from “the real enemy.”

Highlighting the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza, al-Mashat noted that children losing their lives from hunger in the Strip “belong to no group, only to humanity itself.”

“Do not fail them with silence and inaction,” he warned, urging a moral awakening.

“Anyone not moved by the tragic scenes of children dying from starvation in Gaza has lost their dignity, their faith, their Islam, and their humanity,” the Yemeni leader stressed.

In parallel, Al-Mashat expressed hope that all Arab and Islamic countries would act swiftly to stop the genocide in Gaza.

“The Ummah is in desperate need of a strong, unified position to confront this imminent danger before it reaches everyone,” he said.

He further warned that those who stand idle today may find themselves defenseless tomorrow.

“Those without a stance on Gaza and Palestine will not be able to shield themselves when danger arrives at their own gates.”

Reaffirming Sanaa's position, Al-Mashat declared that the country is ready to be “at the forefront” of any collective action taken by the region against "Israeli" crimes and the powers that support them.

“We await formal signals from Arab and Islamic governments,” he underlined, signaling Yemen’s willingness to cooperate in any serious joint effort.

In a closing statement, Al-Mashat directed a message to the region’s rulers: “If you are unable to act, then let the people act. And if the people do not act, the consequences of silence and inaction will reach every nation of this Ummah. And Allah is our witness.”