FM Araghchi: Iran Will Defend Its Rights Against “Israeli”-US Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to defend its rights in the face of last month’s unprovoked war launched by the “Israeli” entity and the United States.

In a Wednesday phone call with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Araghchi described the June 13–25 assault as a violation of international law, particularly since it occurred amid an ongoing diplomatic process aimed at de-escalation.

He stressed that Iran's right to self-defense is guaranteed by the UN Charter and international law.

Responding to the aggression, Iran’s Armed Forces carried out what Araghchi called “successful defensive operations,” including strikes on sensitive sites across the occupied Palestinian territories and a ballistic missile attack on the US-run Udeid airbase in Qatar. The latter came after Washington bombed several Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Iranian parliament also suspended all cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], condemning IAEA Director Rafael Grossi’s “politically biased” contacts with “Israeli” officials and his reliance on what Tehran calls fabricated evidence regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

Araghchi emphasized the need for international condemnation of the “Israeli”-US aggression. In response, Tajani stressed the importance of diplomacy over military solutions in resolving global conflicts.