Palestinian Child Martyred as IOF Escalate Aggression in WB

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian teenager was martyred on Wednesday evening after being shot by "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] in the town of Arraba, south of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the occupation forces stationed at the western entrance to the town opened fire directly at Ibrahim Hamran, a 14-year-old boy, leading to his martyrdom. The Palestine Red Crescent Society confirmed that its crews received his body and transferred it to a hospital in Jenin.

Hamran is the second child martyred by occupation gunfire in the villages south of Jenin in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, Ibrahim Nassar, a young boy from Qabatiya, was shot in the chest and later succumbed to his wounds.

With the martyrdom of Hamran, the number of Palestinians martyred in Jenin governorate since the beginning of the "Israeli" aggression on Jenin and its refugee camp on January 21, 2024, has now risen to 44 martyrs.

Meanwhile, IOF aggression on Nablus continued since Tuesday night, raiding areas like Martyrs’ Square, Faisal Street, and Rafidia, and using stun grenades and toxic gas, causing suffocation among civilians.

Two Palestinians were also wounded by live fire during the storming of Ain Camp, west of Nablus. The Palestine Red Crescent reported treating at least one person in critical condition.

Confrontations persisted in and around the camp throughout Wednesday, with occupation forces firing live bullets, stun grenades, and gas canisters at civilians.

Later in the evening, four Palestinian civilians were detained and assaulted by the IOF at the "Shavei Shomron" checkpoint, northwest of Nablus. The victims were also handcuffed while crossing the checkpoint.

In Al-Khalil Governorate, the IOF detained 12 Palestinians after raiding multiple homes, conducting searches, and damaging property.

Meanwhile, the IOF intensified their military measures at the entrance to “Beit Furik”, east of Nablus, conducting extensive searches and ID checks. This caused a severe traffic jam and left hundreds of Palestinians stranded for hours.