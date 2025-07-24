- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Gaza on the Brink: A Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding
folder_openPalestine access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographic by Abir Qanso
The people of Gaza are enduring an unprecedented humanitarian crisis under relentless “Israeli” siege and evacuation orders.
The following stark statistics reveal the devastating human toll and urgent need for international action.
Comments
- Related News