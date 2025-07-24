Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Gaza on the Brink: A Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding

Gaza on the Brink: A Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding
folder_openPalestine access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic by Abir Qanso

The people of Gaza are enduring an unprecedented humanitarian crisis under relentless “Israeli” siege and evacuation orders.

The following stark statistics reveal the devastating human toll and urgent need for international action.

Gaza on the Brink: A Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding

 

Israel Palestine famine GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
Gaza on the Brink: A Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding

Gaza on the Brink: A Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding

8 hours ago
Palestinian Child Martyred as IOF Escalate Aggression in WB

Palestinian Child Martyred as IOF Escalate Aggression in WB

10 hours ago
Systematic War of Thirst: Gaza’s Water Crisis Under “Israeli” Siege

Systematic War of Thirst: Gaza’s Water Crisis Under “Israeli” Siege

one day ago
Dangled Survival A Mirage: More than 100 aid Orgs Warn of Mass Starvation in Gaza

Dangled Survival A Mirage: More than 100 aid Orgs Warn of Mass Starvation in Gaza

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 24-07-2025 Hour: 07:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot