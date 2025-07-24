“Israeli” Force Member Injured in Al-Qassam Clashes

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation army [IOF] admitted on Thursday that one of its members sustained serious injuries during confrontations in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the occupation army reported that the injured member belongs to the armored corps of Battalion 71, under Brigade 188.

According to "Israeli" media, the "Israeli" member was hit by shrapnel from a mortar round that struck his head, and was subsequently evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

The incident highlights the vulnerability of occupation forces amid ongoing Palestinian resistance operations targeting military units throughout the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, the IOF announced the death of one of its members, as Palestinian Resistance operations continued to inflict casualties on the occupation forces.

"Israel" acknowledged the death of a 36-year-old reserve Staff Sergeant, who served in the 7020 Battalion of the 5th Brigade and was killed during battles in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Resistance continues to conduct tactical operations and ambushes on multiple fronts in the Gaza Strip, inflicting both human and material losses on the IOF.

In this context, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades reaffirmed their readiness for a prolonged battle of attrition against the "Israeli" occupation. The Brigades vowed to escalate their operations using newly developed and diverse tactics aimed at exhausting enemy forces.