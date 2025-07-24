Trump Signs Orders against “Woke” AI

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders on Wednesday aimed at reshaping the artificial intelligence [AI] landscape in the United States.

The directives, unveiled during an AI summit in Washington, seek to position the US as a global leader in AI exports while dismantling what Trump described as "woke Marxist lunacy in the AI models."

Speaking at the Mellon Auditorium, Trump vowed to eliminate ideological bias from AI systems receiving federal funding.

"Once and for all, we are getting rid of woke. Is that OK?" he said to applause from AI industry figures in attendance, criticizing President Joe Biden’s administration for embedding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion [DEI] principles into AI development, claiming it undermined progress.

The order requires federally funded AI to remain politically neutral and free of ideological content, including DEI. While it stresses accuracy over political agendas, experts warn that defining bias remains contentious and open to selective enforcement.

The order is part of Trump’s broader push to roll back DEI and counter liberal bias in tech, aiming to reshape ideological narratives in AI.

In addition to ideological mandates, a second executive order focuses on infrastructure development and deregulation to accelerate the expansion of AI.

The order aims to simplify federal permitting processes to support the rapid construction of data centers, essential infrastructure for housing AI models. It also calls for scaling back environmental protections that could hinder such projects.

Environmental groups have warned that data centers consume enormous large amounts of water and energy and contribute to air and noise pollution. Nonetheless, the Trump administration framed these measures as necessary for geopolitical competitiveness.

Despite community opposition and environmental risks, the administration is prioritizing speed and capacity in AI development.

Trump’s orders coincide with the release of a 24-page document titled "Winning the Race", described as the Trump administration’s AI action plan.

"Winning this competition will be a test of our capacities unlike anything since the dawn of the space age," Trump declared, adding that: "We need US technology companies to be all-in for America. We want you to put America first."