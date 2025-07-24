Qalibaf: IRG Aerospace Forces Targeted ‘Israel’ Wherever They Wanted

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf praised the Islamic Revolution Guards Aerospace Force’s epical performance in the recent “Israeli”-imposed war on the country.

“You hit wherever you wanted and made the land and air of the occupied [Palestinian] territory unsafe for them [‘Israel’],” Qalibaf said, addressing a ceremony held in Tehran on Thursday to commemorate the force’s martyred commanders.

“The children of Gaza saw the fire of our missiles from the ruins [of the Gaza Strip] and [smiled] with satisfaction, and in this way, you defended the oppressed,” he added, noting that “You warriors were swordsmen who became the cause of the enemy’s misery. In this war, we saw how you stood by the [missile] launchers to defend this nation. Our warriors, by sacrificing their lives, rendered the efforts of the F-35s meaningless, and our warriors took revenge on this brutal entity.”

The speaker of the parliament likened the IRG Aerospace forces to Arash the Archer, a heroic archer-figure of Iranian mythology, and said, “Arash the Archer was a legend of our nation who was the guardian of Iran’s spirit, and today, at this point in history, we saw that our Arash archers in the IRG Aerospace Force were able, despite all odds, to place their long-range arrows on the bow of faith and life, and shoot them towards the sky and the enemy, crossing countries, becoming a source of pride for the Islamic Ummah, and landing on the occupied [Palestinian territories], taking sleep away from their eyes.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qalibaf said the secret to the Islamic Republic’s longevity and authority is the presence of the people on the scene, adding, “The basis of our power is the hearts of each of our people, and in the recent war, we saw how God transformed these hearts and shaped the scene. While we lost some of our figures and commanders, this nation made us proud.”

He went on to say that despite enemy conspiracies, the Iranian people have become stronger and more united.

“America, England, and ‘Israel’ are upset with a strong Iran and are angry with the Iranian nation; the enemies are upset with the Islamic Republic, which arose from the hearts and minds of the people.”