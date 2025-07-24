New Heroic Op in WB: Nine Settlers Injured in Ramming Op

By Staff, Agencies

Nine "Israeli" settlers were injured, some critically, in a car ramming operation that took place on Thursday morning at the "Hasharon" Junction, near the town of "Kfar Yona", west of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank.

"Israeli" media reported that those wounded in the attack were occupation forces who had been stationed at the "Kfar Yona" bus station, and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after carrying out the operation.

According to Channel 12, a vehicle rammed into a group of occupation forces at the station before fleeing the scene, prompting "Israeli" occupation police to launch a comprehensive investigation and manhunt.

In response, "Israel" raised the security alert level in "Kfar Yona" and surrounding areas, as "Israeli" forces carried out extensive search operations to locate the individual behind the operation.

"Israeli" media reported that occupation forces began pursuing the involved person near the "Beit Lid" junction, west of Tulkarm. A helicopter was deployed to assist in the search.

Channel 12 quoted an "Israeli" police spokesperson confirming that both the vehicle used in the attack and the getaway car had been located, suggesting that two separate vehicles were involved, one to carry out the attack and another to facilitate the escape.

Occupation forces closed multiple checkpoints across the northern West Bank to block any escape route toward nearby Palestinian areas, while "Israeli" forces also deployed additional units around the area of the incident.

This operation comes amid a surge in individual resistance operations across the occupied territories, particularly in the West Bank, where tensions have been intensifying due to the continued aggression on the Gaza Strip and the repeated "Israeli" raids on Palestinian towns and cities.

The operation adds to a growing pattern of operations carried out in recent months, many of which have targeted occupation forces and infrastructure across various fronts.

Escalating "Israeli" raids in Areeha, Nablus, Jenin, and other parts of the West Bank have fueled widespread anger and resistance, contributing to the increased frequency of retaliatory actions.

Earlier today, two young Palestinians were martyred and dozens detained during a large-scale West Bank raid carried out by the IOF, igniting confrontations and violent clashes across multiple Palestinian towns and refugee camps.

Since early Thursday, the IOF have intensified their operations across the occupied West Bank, simultaneously targeting several areas.

The aggressive West Bank raid comes just one day after the Knesset approved a motion calling for the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

The motion was condemned by Palestinian officials as a direct violation of international law and a threat to the viability of a future Palestinian state. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that such actions amount to de facto annexation and institutionalize apartheid in the West Bank.