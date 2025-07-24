Ex-UK Diplomats Urge Recognition of Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

A coalition of more than 50 former UK diplomats and ambassadors has called on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to formally recognize a Palestinian state.

This appeal comes amid escalating concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and growing dissatisfaction with the UK's current West Asia policy.

In an open letter, the diplomats emphasized that UK recognition of Palestine would serve as a "foundational first step towards breaking the deadly status quo."

Over 50 former UK diplomats, including ambassadors to countries like Afghanistan, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Pakistan, Qatar, Syria, and Turkey, signed the letter.

The letter warns of historic risks from inaction, urging UK policy change and a political settlement recognizing Palestinian statehood for lasting “Israel” security.

Archbishop Stephen Cottrell condemned the Gaza situation as "depraved" and "barbaric," calling "Israeli" actions a "war of aggression" and "a grave sin."

“With each passing day in Gaza, the violence, starvation and dehumanization being inflicted on the civilian population by 'Israel' becomes more depraved and unconscionable," Cottrell stated.

He further insisted that the current offensive had gone beyond legitimate self-defense, and called for a permanent ceasefire and rejected policies that could lead to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from Gaza.

Dissent grows in Starmer’s cabinet as Health Secretary Wes Streeting calls for Palestinian state recognition, condemning "Israeli" actions as exceeding “legitimate self-defense.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan echoed these sentiments, describing the situation in Gaza as "absolutely harrowing" and asserting that "nothing justifies the actions of 'Israel'."

Additionally, nearly 60 British MPs signed a letter urging a total ban on weapons sales to “Israel” and greater transparency in military export approvals.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed shock at Palestinians shot while seeking food but did not support immediate Palestinian state recognition, highlighting divisions in Starmer’s policy.