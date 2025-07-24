Thailand Strikes Cambodia

By Staff, Agencies

Thailand conducted an airstrike on a Cambodian military target on Thursday, according to a statement from the Thai army, amid renewed violence stemming from longstanding territorial disputes.

The flare-up follows months of mounting tensions over a stretch of territory claimed by both sides – a legacy of colonial-era French maps and unresolved demarcation. Skirmishes have erupted periodically since 2008, and the latest round of clashes began in late May.

Thai army deputy spokesperson Richa Suksuwanon said on Thursday morning that Thailand had employed “air power against military targets as planned.” Cambodia’s Defense Ministry said two bombs were dropped from a Thai aircraft on a road.

The clashes reportedly erupted near the disputed Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple, with Thai officials reporting 11 civilian deaths from Cambodian artillery. A petrol station was seen burning after a rocket hit, prompting evacuations in four Thai border provinces.

Cambodia’s Foreign Ministry accused Thailand of conducting “unprovoked, premeditated, and deliberate attacks,” and asserted the country was acting in self-defense.

Phnom Penh condemned Bangkok’s actions and called for the withdrawal of Thai troops to “their side” of the frontier.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry responded by blaming Cambodia for the escalation, pointing to recent landmine incidents that injured Thai soldiers. Officials said the mines were newly planted, not leftovers from previous conflicts in the region.

The ministry also reported that Cambodian heavy artillery targeted a Thai military base Thursday.

Bangkok recalled its ambassador from Cambodia and said it expected Phnom Penh to take reciprocal diplomatic action.