Hezbollah Condemns the Knesset Vote to Impose the Occupation’s Sovereignty over the West Bank and the Jordan Valley
Translated by Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Hezbollah Statement on the Knesset Vote to Impose “Israeli” Sovereignty over the West Bank and Jordan Valley:
With each passing day of the brutal war against the oppressed Palestinian people—marked by escalating Zionist violence, ongoing genocide, siege, and starvation in Gaza—the true nature of “Israel’s” expansionist policies and Talmudic dreams of establishing a so-called "historic homeland for the Jewish people" becomes increasingly evident.
The Zionist Knesset's vote today on a proposal to impose “Israeli” sovereignty over the West Bank and the Jordan Valley is a clear reflection of the colonial and expansionist essence of the Zionist project. It confirms that this entity persists in occupying and usurping Palestinian land while disregarding all international agreements and commitments, revealing that such agreements were merely a cover for expanding its occupation, settlement-building, and the Judaization of Palestine, ultimately aimed at eliminating the Palestinian cause entirely.
We affirm that allowing this ferocious beast to rampage unchecked will only embolden it to go further. Its ambitions will not stop at the West Bank, Jerusalem, or even all of Palestine—its destructive plans target the entire region. The continuous aggressions in Lebanon and Syria, ongoing incursions and occupation, and the assault on dear Yemen are but extensions of the same schemes.
Hezbollah strongly condemns this decision and reaffirms its firm and principled support for the Palestinian people in their struggle to liberate their land. Through its resistance and the determination of its fighters, the Zionist schemes will be defeated. Hezbollah holds the Arab and Islamic states, as well as all free peoples of the world, historically responsible for standing with the Palestinian people and taking serious action to thwart these aggressive plans that threaten everyone.
