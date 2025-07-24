The Zionist Knesset's vote today on a proposal to impose “Israeli” sovereignty over the West Bank and the Jordan Valley is a clear reflection of the colonial and expansionist essence of the Zionist project. It confirms that this entity persists in occupying and usurping Palestinian land while disregarding all international agreements and commitments, revealing that such agreements were merely a cover for expanding its occupation, settlement-building, and the Judaization of Palestine, ultimately aimed at eliminating the Palestinian cause entirely.