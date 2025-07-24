’Israel’s’ Weaponization of Starvation in Gaza Amounts to ‘War Crime’: World Assembly of Islamic Awakening

By Staff, Agencies

The World Assembly of Islamic Awakening has strongly condemned the "Israeli" regime’s use of mass starvation as a weapon of war against the defenseless Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

In a strongly worded statement on Thursday, the global body said the "Israeli" entity’s inhumane measures constitute a gross violation of international law and amount to a war crime and crime against humanity.

"The Zionist criminals have violated all humanitarian, legal, and political red lines, using hunger and the new method of food distribution as a weapon against more than two million people of Gaza to force them to surrender,” it added.

It noted that the entity’s new method aims to starve Palestinians to death if it fails to directly kill them in the war.

The World Assembly of Islamic Awakening expressed its deep sorrow over the terrorist "Israeli" entity’s horrific crimes in the Gaza Strip.

It emphasized that "Israel" continues the ruthless slaughter of innocent women, children, and the elderly Palestinians, while the world is witnessing that the entity uses hunger as a weapon of war and has created an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.”

According to the statement, the recent incidents in Gaza have exposed the true nature of the so-called West’s civilization, led by the United States and Europe, and their full support for the criminal entity more than ever.

It called on all groups, associations, governments, NGOs, and nations to fully support the oppressed people of Palestine and exert pressure on the occupying entity and its allies.

All international organizations and countries across the world are obliged to force the "Israeli" entity to immediately stop its crimes in Gaza, the statement emphasized.

It also called on Muslim countries and free nations in the world to dispatch humanitarian aid to Gaza and prevent a catastrophe in the besieged Strip.

The global Islamic body urged the International Criminal Court to seriously investigate "Israel’s" crimes in Gaza and hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions.

It expressed its support for the legitimate and legal resistance of the Palestinian people in the face of the Zionist occupiers, reiterating that resistance equals the absolute right to self-defense.

It also urged all Muslim nations to maintain their vigilance in the face of the enemies’ conspiracies and to defend the oppressed Palestinian people’s rights.

The issue of Palestine is the prime issue of the Muslim world, the world body said, expressing its firm support for the struggle of the Palestinian people until the complete liberation of Palestine and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned at a briefing on Wednesday that Gaza is facing a man-made “mass starvation” due to "Israel’s" aid blockade on the territory.