Trump Quietly Briefed That His Name Appears in Epstein Files: Report

By Staff, Agencies

Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly informed US President Donald Trump in May that his name appears multiple times in the US government’s sealed records on dead convicted sex offender Jefferey Epstein.

According to a Wall Street Journal report published Wednesday, officials told Trump that the material includes sensitive information, such as child pornography and personal data of victims, prompting a decision not to release further records to the public.

Trump was told of the DOJ’s intent to withhold the files at the time. According to the Journal, he expressed willingness to defer to the department’s judgment.

Public acknowledgment of this decision came only in July, sparking frustration among some of Trump’s supporters who had previously been led to expect transparency.

In 2002, Trump told New York Magazine, “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy … He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

He later distanced himself from Epstein, calling him “creepy.”

Epstein, a wealthy New York socialite, died in prison in 2019 after confessing to his crimes. Some reports link his sex-trafficking network to "Israel's" Mossad. His death was ruled a suicide, but the circumstances have remained controversial.