Hamas Says Submitted Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has confirmed it has submitted a formal response to the latest ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

In a statement on Thursday, Hamas said that it had submitted a formal response to an Israeli proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, following more than two weeks of stalled indirect negotiations in Qatar.

"Hamas has just submitted its response and that of the Palestinian factions to the ceasefire proposal to the mediators," the group said on Telegram.

According to a report by AFP, Hamas proposed amendments addressing critical issues, including the delivery of humanitarian aid, withdrawal zones for "Israeli" forces, and guarantees for a permanent halt to "Israel’s" ongoing military onslaught.

"Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office acknowledged that it had received the response via mediators and said it was reviewing the content.

Despite ongoing indirect negotiations in Qatar, no agreement has been reached. While "Tel Aviv" has accused Hamas of delaying the process, the Palestinian group argues it is "Israel" that has obstructed progress by rejecting key conditions for a sustainable truce.

The proposed ceasefire also includes a prisoner exchange involving "Israeli" captives still held in Gaza. Of the 251 people taken on October 7, 2023, 49 remain in captivity, with the "Israeli" military believing that 27 of them are dead.

The diplomatic developments come as over 100 aid organizations warned that “mass starvation” is spreading across Gaza.