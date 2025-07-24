Martyr in Aita Al-Shaab Drone Strike as “Israeli” Aggression Escalates Across Southern Lebanon

By Al-Ahed News

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, the Zionist enemy intensified its aerial assault on southern Lebanon, launching multiple airstrikes and drone attacks in clear violation of Lebanese sovereignty and international law.

The wave of attacks resulted in the martyrdom of a civilian and caused widespread damage and fires across several southern regions.

According to field reports, “Israeli” warplanes carried out a series of raids targeting areas in the south, including Rayhan, Mahmoudiyeh, Berghoz and Jarmaq.

Additional strikes were reported on the outskirts of Sejoud, Wardiyeh, the Litani River basin and the outskirts of Meidoun and Jabour. The area between the towns of Ansar and Zrariyeh was also hit.

In a separate incident, an “Israeli” drone fired two missiles at a wooded area on the outskirts of the town of Beit Lif, igniting a large fire.

Later in the day, a hostile drone strike targeted a pickup truck in the town of Aita al-Shaab, resulting in the martyrdom of one civilian.

Earlier, at around 4:00 a.m., an “Israeli” enemy force violated Lebanese territory by infiltrating approximately 800 meters into the town of Houla, located near the southern border. During the operation, the force carried out a detonation, the nature of which remains under investigation.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, relevant authorities are actively probing the incident and its consequences. Al-Manar reported that the explosion resulted in the destruction of a home facing the “Israeli” settlement of Manara.

These attacks constitute yet another flagrant breach of Lebanon’s airspace and territorial integrity. The repeated targeting of civilian areas and vital infrastructure highlights the aggressive and expansionist nature of the Zionist entity’s policy toward Lebanon. Despite the ongoing aggression, the Lebanese people and the Resistance remain resolute in defending their land, sovereignty and dignity.